Seaford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and caregivers who want steady hours and strong benefits. If you like one-on-one care or senior living, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Seaford, DE (client home; office in Milford, DE)

(client home; office in Milford, DE) Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $41–$43/hr

Care for a 1-year-old trach/vent-dependent infant in their home with one-on-one nursing and a schedule you help create. BAYADA offers weekly pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and strong training, and you don’t need prior pediatric or trach/vent experience—they’ll train you.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Location: Seaford Hundred, DE

Type: Part-time, 3:00pm–11:00pm

Provide direct resident care and medication administration in an assisted living setting, working closely with a licensed nurse. Acts offers next-day pay (PayActiv), health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, paid time off, tuition help, and wellness programs for eligible team members.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Location: Seaford Hundred, DE

Type: Full-time, 3:00pm–11:00pm

Serve residents in a skilled nursing neighborhood, providing treatments, personal care, and supervising CNAs according to care plans. This role comes with Acts’ benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with 4% match, and paid holidays and time off for eligible staff.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.