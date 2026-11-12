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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Seaford
Seaford has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. Each one is waiting at Paws for Rescue inc for a loving, patient home.
Rusty
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc
- Location: Seaford, DE
Rusty came from a puppy mill and had a very hard start in life. He was once extremely shy and scared of everyone, but he has already come a long way in foster care. He still needs a home that will offer lots of love, patience, and gentle guidance.
He loves his toys, is wonderful in his crate, and is doing very well with housebreaking. Rusty will do best with someone who understands that shy puppies need time to feel safe.
👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Max
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc
- Location: Seaford, DE
Max is a young Shih Tzu mix with a rich brown-and-black coat. He’s looking for a family who will give him steady care, regular grooming, and a cozy spot on the couch.
👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Karl
- Breed: Pekingese mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Gray or Silver
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc
- Location: Seaford, DE
Karl is a striking black-and-silver Pekingese mix. With his unique look and compact size, he’s a great match for someone who enjoys a small companion dog and can keep up with regular grooming and vet care.
👉 Meet Karl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lissette
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc
- Location: Seaford, DE
Lissette is a classic tricolor Beagle mix with those beloved hound looks. She’s a young girl who will appreciate walks, sniffing adventures, and a family that enjoys an active, curious dog.
👉 Meet Lissette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Seaford, DE and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Paws for Rescue inc and meeting these pups. Your home could be the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.