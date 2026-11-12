🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Seaford

Seaford has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. Each one is waiting at Paws for Rescue inc for a loving, patient home.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc

Location: Seaford, DE

Rusty came from a puppy mill and had a very hard start in life. He was once extremely shy and scared of everyone, but he has already come a long way in foster care. He still needs a home that will offer lots of love, patience, and gentle guidance.

He loves his toys, is wonderful in his crate, and is doing very well with housebreaking. Rusty will do best with someone who understands that shy puppies need time to feel safe.

👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc

Location: Seaford, DE

Max is a young Shih Tzu mix with a rich brown-and-black coat. He’s looking for a family who will give him steady care, regular grooming, and a cozy spot on the couch.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pekingese mix

Pekingese mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Gray or Silver

Black with Gray or Silver Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc

Location: Seaford, DE

Karl is a striking black-and-silver Pekingese mix. With his unique look and compact size, he’s a great match for someone who enjoys a small companion dog and can keep up with regular grooming and vet care.

👉 Meet Karl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Paws for Rescue inc

Location: Seaford, DE

Lissette is a classic tricolor Beagle mix with those beloved hound looks. She’s a young girl who will appreciate walks, sniffing adventures, and a family that enjoys an active, curious dog.

👉 Meet Lissette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Seaford, DE and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Paws for Rescue inc and meeting these pups. Your home could be the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.