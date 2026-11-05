🛒 Seaford, DE Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Seaford’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet. Here are several front-line and leadership-track roles hiring locally.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Seaford, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership track role where you learn store operations, coach a team, and deliver strong customer service, with the goal of moving into management in about 8–12 weeks (based on performance and openings). Comes with benefits, discounts, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth opportunities at a major automotive retailer.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Seaford, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Lead the front-end cashiers, handle complex transactions, and keep lines moving while giving friendly, project-focused help to customers. Good fit if you have cashier experience, like coaching others, and want flexible hours with access to big-company benefits (depending on eligibility).

Employer: Colonial Electric Supply

Location: Seaford, DE

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Help walk-in customers and contractors with electrical and lighting products, write up orders, and handle quotes in a steady weekday schedule. This role offers daytime hours, benefits, and room to grow inside a long-standing, family-style company culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail skills transfer well, and local managers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.