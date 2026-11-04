🚌 Seaford, DE Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Seaford’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to be home daily or out on the road a bit more. Here are a few strong picks hiring in our area.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Seaford, DE

Salary: Avg. $75,000/year (about $1,442/week , plus bonus plan up to $7,500 )

(about , plus bonus plan up to ) Type: Full-time, Class A, home daily

Local dedicated route for one main customer, so your schedule is steady and you sleep in your own bed every night. Activity-based pay lets you boost your income with extra effort, and benefits kick in after 30 days (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO from day one).

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Seaford, DE

Salary: Avg. $102,000/year (about $1,962/week , plus bonus plan up to $10,000 )

(about , plus bonus plan up to ) Type: Full-time, Class A, weekly home time

Regional dedicated run with higher average pay and weekly home time if you like being on the road more. Same strong benefits as the local role, plus higher CPM and extra pay for detention, live load/unload, standby, and training.

Employer: BL Transport Inc (FedEx Ground contractor)

(FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Seaford, DE 19973 (Terminal: 161 Venture Dr)

(Terminal: 161 Venture Dr) Pay: $160/day , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Full-time, no CDL required

Great fit if you like staying local and moving all day instead of sitting. You’ll deliver packages to homes and businesses, get paid training, and have access to health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. A quick application today could lock in your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.