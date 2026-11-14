⚠️ Water update & free bottled water pickup in Seadrift

As of Friday, November 13, 2026 at 5pm, Mayor Bill Cathey reports that the city’s R/O (reverse osmosis) water system is now up and running. It will be run and monitored through the weekend due to bad weather and extra visitors in town.

If everything goes well, the city hopes to start flushing the water lines early next week.

For now, the boil water notice is still in effect. Please continue to boil your tap water before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth until the notice is officially lifted.

The Seadrift Police Department, working with Culligan, will distribute bottled water at the Police Department on Monday from 8:30–11:30am. This will be a drive-through pickup.

Bring either your water bill or an ID with proof of Seadrift residence to receive water.