🚨 Boil water notice still in effect; repairs underway

Mayor Bill Cathey shared an update on November 12, 2026 at 5pm about Seadrift’s water system.

The membranes on the R/O (reverse osmosis) systems have been replaced .

. Crews are waiting 24 hours for the sealant to cure.

for the sealant to cure. They plan to flush the water lines on Monday , then take water samples to Victoria for testing .

, then . Daily meetings with the state support team have started again.

have started again. The City is working to locate two possible leaks in water lines that run under the water in the Bayou and the Slough, using special listening devices.

Important: The boil water notice is still in effect.

Please continue to boil your tap water before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth until the City announces that the notice is lifted.