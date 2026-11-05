⚠️ Water service out on 11th Street during main break repairs

🚧 Water main break affecting 11th Street area

City crews are on-site working to fix a water main break on 11th Street in Seadrift.

Water service in the immediate 11th Street area is temporarily shut off while repairs are underway.

Right now, there is no estimated time for when water will be restored, but crews are working to finish repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

If you live or work near 11th Street, plan for the outage, use stored water if you have it, and keep an eye out for further updates from the City as more information becomes available.