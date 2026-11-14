Seabrook’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 549 Lafayette Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role running shifts at a busy Burger King. You’ll lead and train the crew, handle customer issues, manage inventory, and count cash/deposits each shift. Perks can include scholarship funds, emergency financial help, wellness programs, and discount programs (based on eligibility).

Employer: The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise)

Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $16.25/hour + tips

Perfect if you’re an early bird who loves coffee and a friendly crowd. You’ll help open the store, prep food and drinks, and give guests a great start to their day. Benefits include medical & dental, paid time off, employee discounts, free shift meals, tuition help through SNHU Online, and clear growth paths.

Employer: The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise)

Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Full-time & Part-time (OTHER)

Pay: Full-time up to $16.00/hour + tips; Part-time $12.50–$14.50/hour + tips

Great if you like later shifts and a steady evening pace. You’ll serve guests, make coffee and food, keep the store clean and stocked, and help close the shop. Offers medical & dental, PTO, discounts, free meals on shift, tuition assistance, career growth, and up to a $2,000 graduation bonus for high school students.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.