Seabrook’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands staffing up for the season. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly by stocking shelves, setting displays, and keeping everything clean and organized. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can follow procedures, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping guests find the right beauty products, ringing up purchases, and supporting in‑store events. Great if you love makeup and skincare, enjoy talking with customers, and want to learn product knowledge while working a flexible retail schedule.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and repairing bikes and helping customers choose the right gear. Ideal if you’re into cycling, like problem‑solving with your hands, and want a part‑time job that keeps you moving.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.