🛒 Seabrook NH Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Seabrook’s retail scene is busy, with big-box stores and chains hiring for front-line roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the register, handle payments, and help shoppers with a friendly, professional attitude. This job is on your feet, may include nights, weekends, and holidays, and requires lifting 40 lbs, so it’s great if you like staying busy and moving.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about keeping shelves full and the store looking sharp. Expect evening and weekend shifts, lifting 40+ lbs, climbing ladders, and lots of bending and restocking—ideal if you prefer behind-the-scenes work and don’t mind a workout on the job.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Seabrook, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting from $16.75/hour

You’ll help in the meat department: wrapping, labeling, stocking, and rotating meats and related items, plus answering member questions. This is an active indoor job with weekly pay, access to BJ’s membership perks, and steady hours on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs.

If something here fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.