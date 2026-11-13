Rep.-elect Eileen Laubacher, D-Colo., arrives for first day of new member orientation at the Capitol, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington.

Democrat Eileen Laubacher has defeated Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press more than a week after Election Day.

The race remained too close to call for days as election officials continued counting ballots.

Patrick Semansky / AP

Laubacher's victory unseats one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken allies in Congress. Boebert has represented Colorado's 4th Congressional District since 2025. She previously represented the state's 3rd Congressional District but switched districts in late 2023, citing the need for a "fresh start following a difficult year" that included family turmoil and several controversies.

Laubacher, a retired Navy admiral who served in the military for more than 30 years, said her decision to run for Congress was driven by concerns about the country's future.

"I have never felt as much of a threat to our country, our Constitution, our very democracy, as I do at this time," Laubacher said.