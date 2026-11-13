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While nor’easters are known for their heavy snow, a storm hitting the northeastern U.S. is mostly bringing damaging winds and coastal flooding this weekend.

Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect for Long Island and the New Jersey coast. Forecasters say low-lying areas along the New Jersey coast could see up to 2 feet of coastal flooding. Up to a foot of coastal flooding is possible along the Long Island coast, according to the National Weather Service.

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There are also gale warnings in the region, with winds potentially exceeding 40 mph along the coast.

Away from the coast, some parts of the Northeast could get their first measurable snowfall of the winter. Several inches of snow are forecast for areas around Oneonta, New York.

The nor’easter could be among many to strike the region this winter. A strong El Niño pattern is expected to dominate this season’s weather and could increase precipitation in major Northeast cities.

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El Niño, however, could also help keep winter storms at bay because warmer temperatures are more typical. But if temperatures get cold enough, the likelihood of a larger winter weather event increases during El Niño years.

