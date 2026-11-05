Holiday Travel 2026: When to fly, where to save and how to stretch your budget

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Holiday travel is shaping up to be more expensive this year, but you can still travel and not break the bank if you plan ahead.

Three major factors are driving higher holiday travel costs: fuel prices, fewer available airline seats and increased demand.

According to energy market research firm Argus, jet fuel prices have climbed significantly compared to last year, with airlines passing some of those costs along to travelers.

Airlines are also scheduling approximately 3% fewer domestic seats during the holiday season. Combine that with millions of Americans traveling around the same dates, and it's easy to see why prices are climbing.

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According to Hopper, November 25 and November 29 are among the most expensive days to fly around Thanksgiving. Consider departing November 23 or even on Thanksgiving Day to save.

For Christmas, avoid December 18-20, if possible. According to Kayak, traveling December 21 or 22 could offer savings of up to 18%.

If you're still deciding where to spend the holidays, Orlando, Florida, is worth considering.

Kayak tells Travel + Leisure that Orlando is one of the 10 cheapest places to travel in December, while WalletHub recognizes it as a top warm-weather getaway.

Orlando offers theme parks like Universal Epic Universe, Walt Disney World and LEGOLAND Florida, as well as holiday festivals for families to experience.

Other destinations offering potential holiday travel value include Myrtle Beach, Houston and Atlanta.

One of my favorite money-saving tips is to look beyond the nightly hotel rate. For example, VisitOrlando.com/offers has promotions available, like 10% off accommodations plus complimentary breakfast.

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The website also offers an AI-powered travel planning assistant called Opal. Travelers can enter their budget, trip length and preferences to receive personalized recommendations for accommodations, restaurants, attractions and activities.

I recommend three ways to help keep spending under control this holiday season. First, create a complete travel budget that includes airfare, accommodations, baggage fees, transportation, meals and activities.

Second, remain flexible with your travel dates and set price alerts to monitor potential airfare and hotel discounts.

Finally, consider redeeming those airline miles and credit card rewards you've been saving.