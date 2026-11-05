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Gen Z, millennials are driving America’s booming wellness market
By Kelly Broderick,5 days ago
Wellness is big business, and younger Americans are driving it. Data from McKinsey estimates that the global wellness market is worth about $2 trillion.
In the U.S., Gen Z and millennials make up 36% of adults but account for more than 41% of wellness spending.
While younger Americans have been a driving force, this year’s survey showed baby boomers are engaging with wellness more than ever.
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The share of older adults who said they prioritize wellness climbed 11 percentage points to 49%.
Consumers say wellness ranks high on their list of priorities. For many, it ranks just behind family but ahead of professional success and friendships.
More than a third of U.S. consumers describe wellness as core to their identity. For some, it has also become a way to express that identity, with the report noting that "consumers are even sharing sleep scores as a badge of discipline."
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According to the report, U.S. consumers are increasingly focused on trying to "operate at their peak," with more than 40% saying they're willing to "do whatever it takes to live as long as possible."