Reddit will soon require users to log in to access its content

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Reddit will soon make a major change, requiring users to log in to the platform to access its content after 20 years of being an open platform.

The social media company's CEO, Steve Huffman, announced the change on the platform last week, stating it will help make the user experience more personalized.

"We’re making the change because it’s better for user experience, better for our ads business, is more in line with safety regulations, and more protective of Reddit data. And we can do this while continuing to ensure user privacy," he said in a post.

Reddit did not say when the changes will be implemented, but it will be tested in certain U.S. markets in the coming months.

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Huffman said the platform has gotten so much bigger and without personalization, it won't remain relevant to users.

"Our goal is to help you find what’s most relevant to you and drive the community, connection and belonging that makes Reddit, reddit," he stated.

The change will also help to protect user data after Reddit reported an increase in scraping and stealing from its open platform.

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