Newsom commutes all 548 California death sentences to life without parole

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted all 548 death sentences in the state.

Newsom announced the decision Thursday in an open letter to Californians, arguing that the death penalty is incompatible with the state's values and justice system.

"I have come to understand the limits of what government can justly accomplish," Newsom wrote. "I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values."

The commutations do not release anyone from prison, overturn convictions or make inmates eligible for parole. Existing restitution orders also remain in place.

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California has not carried out an execution since January 2006. Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions shortly after taking office in 2019.

Of the 548 people sentenced to death, 529 are men and 19 are women.

Newsom acknowledged that his decision could anger victims' families, calling it one of the most difficult decisions of his career.

"I deeply respect the views of those who will strongly disagree with my decision," he wrote.

Newsom added that he alone bears responsibility for the decision and its consequences.

The California Democrat is preparing to leave office after eight years. Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who won the election for governor on Tuesday, will succeed him.