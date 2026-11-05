More than 600,000 Bose speaker systems recalled over fire risk

Bose S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Systems (back and front)

A recall has been issued for more than 600,000 Bluetooth speaker systems due to the risk of injury from fire and overheating hazards.

Bose has recalled its lithium-ion battery packs for S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ speakers, along with its S1 Pro+ Speaker Systems.

There have been seven reports of the battery packs melting, producing smoke or catching fire, including six reports of property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the serial numbers of the battery packs included in the recall begin with one of the following: 083723, 078352, 084105, 078591, 078592, 084106 or 086409.

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The 17-digit serial number for the battery pack is printed on a label on the bottom of the battery pack.

According to the recall, the battery packs were sold with S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Systems and were also sold separately as accessories or replacement parts.

If you purchased one of these, you should remove the battery pack and stop using it immediately.

You can contact Bose support to receive a free replacement battery pack.

Consumers are urged not to throw the recalled battery packs in the trash. Lithium-ion batteries require special disposal because they can pose a greater fire risk.