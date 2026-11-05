Think the world's best restaurants are in the US? New ranking says otherwise

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The 50 released its list of the world’s top 50 restaurants Thursday, and no U.S. restaurants made the top 10.

Only one U.S. restaurant cracked the top 50: New York-based Atomix. The restaurant says it offers a 10-course tasting menu that highlights modern Korean cuisine. Last year, Atomix ranked No. 12 globally.

A 10-course meal at the restaurant costs $424 and includes a 10% administrative fee. The restaurant says its staff does not accept gratuities.

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Reservations for November and December are sold out. This month's menu includes sea urchin, lobster, abalone and lamb saddle.

“To open the front door of this inconspicuous Murray Hill townhouse is to step into an interior design magazine. Husband-and-wife team Junghyun (JP) and Ellia Park run the kitchen and dining room, respectively,” The 50 wrote. “Together, they have built a sensational space that's home to one of the most progressive Korean tasting menus outside of Seoul, and one of New York's hottest tables. Those in search of just a light bite or a drink can visit the bar upstairs for a craft cocktail or signature snacks such as JP's sticky rice-stuffed fried chicken wings.”

The world's No. 1 restaurant is Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain. Dining there costs about $337.

“Everything on the menu has been kissed by fire, whether it's the flavour-packed Palamos prawns, the fresh mozzarella or the milk ice cream with beetroot that rounds out every feast,” The 50 said.

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There was better news for the U.S. on The 50's ranking of the world's top bars. Four U.S. establishments made the top 50, and all are in New York.