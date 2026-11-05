GOP meltdown sparks battle over who's to blame

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Even as key Senate races remain unresolved in Mississippi and Alaska, Republicans have already begun searching for someone to blame after a devastating midterm election defeat. With Democrats securing control of the Senate and on track for major gains in the House, the conversation in Washington has quickly shifted from counting ballots to assigning responsibility.

The outstanding races remain extraordinarily close. In Mississippi, just over 1,000 votes separate the candidates, with additional mail ballots still eligible to arrive under state law. Alaska's contest may take even longer to resolve because of its ranked-choice voting system, where second- and third-choice preferences could ultimately determine the winner.

But while election officials continue tallying votes, Republicans are increasingly focused on what many in the party view as one of the worst electoral setbacks in decades.

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The finger-pointing has already begun.

One of the first casualties appears to be House Republican leadership. Speaker Mike Johnson has announced he will not seek another term as the party's leader in the House, guaranteeing a new face at the helm as Republicans attempt to regroup.

Attention is also turning toward the White House and Trump's inner circle. Vice President JD Vance sparked discussion across Washington after publicly arguing that the party's losses were primarily tied to the conflict with Iran.

WATCH: Pete Hegseth's future hangs in the balance

Trump puts new scrutiny on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

In a social media post, Vance argued that the war was the central reason for the GOP's defeat and suggested any effort to rebuild the party must begin with an honest assessment of that decision.

The comments have intensified scrutiny on senior administration officials, particularly Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Some Republicans are openly questioning whether changes at the Pentagon or elsewhere in the administration are necessary after the election results.

The debate echoes a familiar chapter in modern political history. Following Republican losses in the 2006 midterm elections, President George W. Bush replaced Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld amid growing criticism over the Iraq War. Some Republicans are drawing parallels between that election and the party's current predicament.

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President Donald Trump, however, publicly defended Hegseth this week, telling reporters he believes the defense secretary is doing "a very good job."

Still, speculation about Hegseth's future persists. Some Republicans have floated the possibility of a Senate appointment in Tennessee after Sen. Marsha Blackburn won the state's gubernatorial race, creating a vacancy that will need to be filled.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has emerged as one of the loudest voices calling for a major course correction. DeSantis described the election results as an "extinction event" for Republicans and argued the party must embrace significant changes if it hopes to remain competitive in future national elections.

As the final votes are counted and several races remain undecided, Republicans face an uncomfortable reality: the battle over who lost the election may end up lasting longer than the election itself.

For now, the GOP's internal reckoning is underway, with leaders, advisers and administration officials all finding themselves under increasing pressure as the party searches for answers after a sweeping Democratic victory.