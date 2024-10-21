Open in App
    Exonerated 'Central Park Five' sue Trump for defamation over his debate comments

    By Scripps News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3i4O_0wFqAVyF00
    Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during an ABC News presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

    "The Central Park Five," the group of men wrongly convicted as teenagers in a sensational New York City rape case, is reportedly suing former President Donald Trump for making "false and defamatory" statements about them during last month's presidential debate.

    The lawsuit claims Trump intentionally acted with "reckless disregard" for the truth when he stated that the group pleaded guilty to raping and beating a woman as she jogged through Manhattan more than 30 years ago, according to CNN.

    The suit also accuses the former president of falsely claiming that the group "killed a person" in the attack.

    RELATED STORY | Exonerated in 'Central Park 5' case, Salaam wins NYC Council primary

    It all stems from a 1989 case, in which a 28-year-old female jogger was raped in New York City's Central Park. In the aftermath, Yusef Salaam, along with Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, found themselves arrested and accused of the heinous crime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwLPH_0wFqAVyF00 AP
    This combination photo shows, clockwise from top left, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Korey Wise and Kevin Richardson, known as Central Park five.

    At the time, Trump took out a full-page ad that appeared in several New York City newspapers, reading "BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!"

    Despite being under the age of 17 at the time, all five teens were wrongfully convicted and endured years of unjust imprisonment before they were ultimately exonerated in 2002 when DNA evidence linked another person to the crime.

    RELATED STORY | 1-on-1 with former Central Park 5's Yusef Salaam

    The group's lawsuit claims Trump's comments on the debate stage caused them "severe emotional distress," according to CNN. They are seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    kerry pool
    1d ago
    Good for them...I remember this case well..I was a rookie patrolman when they arrested these men
    lightfoot747
    2d ago
    Good for them. They will win the case.
    View all comments
