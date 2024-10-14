Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Scripps News

    Dying Utah woman who raised $1 million for her children passes away

    By Scripps News Salt Lake City,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOWa0_0w6ClV1a00
    Erika Carr with her children Jeremiah and Aaliyah.

    A Utah mother with terminal cancer who spent her final weeks raising over $1 million for her children and her own funeral expenses has died.

    Erika Carr's death was announced early Saturday by her cousin on social media.

    "She fought a long and hard battle. She was strong and held on as long as she could for her babies. I know she was so thankful for all of your support and love and prayers," wrote Angelique Rivera.

    Carr's story reverberated worldwide last month when the 30-year-old single mother of two shared her condition in a plea to help her children's future on GoFundMe .

    Just a day before Mother's Day 2022, Carr said she went to the emergency room with what she thought was just a shoulder injury. She was eventually diagnosed with small cell lung carcinoma, stage 4 terminal cancer.

    “I hope you have a good support system at home because you’re going to need it, you have a long and hard journey ahead of you," Carr said the doctors told her.

    Earlier this year, Carr was also diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome, a hormonal disorder that caused her to lose weight, as well as deteriorating her muscles and bones.

    On Sept. 18, Carr made the decision to end further treatment due to her prognosis. With an estimated three months to live, she hoped to raise $5,000 to help pay for her own funeral expenses.

    "I’ve never been good at accepting or asking for help but unfortunately, I believe I’ve come to a point in my life and health where that is no longer an option for me," Carr wrote.

    Carr's plea immediately went viral, with donations pouring in from all over the world. As of Monday, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $1.2 million — money that will go to secure the future of her children, Jeremiah and Aaliyah.

    In her most recent update to the GoFundMe, Carr wrote that the money that remained following her funeral would be put in a trust fund for the children.

    This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at Scripps News Salt Lake City .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Nun Yuh
    2d ago
    just yesterday I read something about it being a scam?
    Davd Jones
    2d ago
    MAY ERIKA CARR REST IN PARADISE AND MAY HER CHILDREN REMEMBER HOW STRONG THEIR MOTHER WAS AND HOW MUCH SHE LVED THEM..MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF ERIKA CARR..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ricky Pearsall returns to the 49ers practice for the first time since shooting
    Scripps News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Drivers injured after semi-truck rolls over on Florida's Turnpike during tornado
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Jury selection opens in the trial of man accused in 2017 killings of 2 teenagers
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Minnesota teacher wins pumpkin contest for the fourth straight year with a 2,471-pound gourd
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Current and former presidents attend Ethel Kennedy's memorial service
    Scripps News11 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Retrial set for woman accused of beating, burning, running over husband
    Scripps News3 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    High court says people with felony records can vote in Nebraska
    Scripps News17 hours ago
    USDA launches an internal investigation into the deadly Boar's Head outbreak
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Truth Be Told: Venezuelan gangs don't control parts of Aurora, Colo.
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs ask judge to release identities of his accusers
    Scripps News20 hours ago
    This gas station restroom was voted the best in America
    Scripps News11 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Woman killed on 73rd birthday while clearing tree damaged in Hurricane Milton
    Scripps News5 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    ADHD diagnoses are on the rise, including in adults and in women
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Menendez brothers' family to push for their release as prosecutors review 1989 case
    Scripps News20 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy