Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Scripps News

    Justice Department warns about Hurricane Helene and Milton scams

    By John Matarese,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD2JL_0w608BRP00
    Hangars at Albert Whitted Airport were damaged by winds from Hurricane Milton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

    You may be trying to do your part by donating to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton but scammers are quick to take advantage of your kindness.

    Carolee Ochsner brought a van full of items to one donation center, Matthew: 25 Ministries , as she had been a flood victim herself once, and was paying it forward.

    "This is the little bit that we can do to give back again," she said while dropping off packs of diapers and cleaning wipes.

    Donating food and personal care items to a local organization you trust is one way to ensure your donations get to those in need.

    "We raided the house and got towels, shoes, clothing," Ochsner said.

    Scams to watch out for

    The government is warning consumers about potential scams in the wake of hurricanes. The Justice Department said fraudulent charities often imitate the names of legitimate organizations, from the Red Cross to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and everything in between.

    RELATED STORY | Donate to hurricane relief efforts

    Zulfikar Ramzan is with the digital safety company Aura . He says if you receive a donation request via text or email, don't click that link directly.

    You can't be sure an unsolicited email is actually from a legitimate group like the Red Cross, for instance.

    "Type the actual name of the site directly into your browser or do a Google search for that site," he said,

    He says scammers also count on social media users to share fraudulent posts with friends.

    "They're hoping that if they can get the word out there and get others to propagate their scams, the scams will appear much more trustworthy," he said.

    RELATED STORY | Congressman Gus Bilirakis from Florida says FEMA's hurricane response is 'not really acceptable'

    So be especially careful of shared Facebook posts, or shared GoFundMe requests from people you don't know.

    But Ochsner says consider doing something because every little bit helps.

    "Amen," she said.

    That way you give safely, and you don't waste your money.

    ___________________

    "Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

    Follow John:

    For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

    More Don't Waste Your Money news: Justice Department warns about Hurricane Helene and Milton scams The grace period for student loan payments is over. What borrowers need to know Getting a refund for a Florida vacation may not be easy

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dozens rescued following tornadoes that spawned from Hurricane Milton
    Scripps News5 days ago
    American Red Cross: Shelters remain open in Florida after Hurricane Milton
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Florida spared from Hurricane Milton's worst-case scenario, DeSantis says
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Judge grants convicted murderer Scott Peterson access to evidence in bid for new trial
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    The Hill5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Trial date set for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Menendez brothers' family to push for their release as prosecutors review 1989 case
    Scripps News20 minutes ago
    How to collect your share of a $15 million Cash App settlement
    Scripps News4 days ago
    Jury selection opens in the trial of man accused in 2017 killings of 2 teenagers
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Truth Be Told: Venezuelan gangs don't control parts of Aurora, Colo.
    Scripps News4 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Viewer Spotlight: The scope of coverage Scripps News brings viewers
    Scripps News4 days ago
    USDA launches an internal investigation into the deadly Boar's Head outbreak
    Scripps News14 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges
    Scripps News4 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    FEMA resumes operations in North Carolina after dialing back some activities over threats
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Avoid These 4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes
    Jesse Slome2 days ago
    Researchers say COVID-19 raises heart attack, stroke risk as much as heart disease
    Scripps News1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at age 96
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    CDC reports dramatic increase in whooping cough cases
    Scripps News1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Scripps News Investigates: Military benefits, damaged bridges and fake diet drugs
    Scripps News1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy