Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Scripps News

    Larry Hogan wants to be the next Joe Manchin

    By Nathaniel Reed,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQ47P_0vxwxQ7a00
    Senate candidate former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

    He was one of the nation’s most popular governors, a Republican who oversaw a blue state for eight years. Now, Larry Hogan, whose term expired last year, is a candidate for U.S. Senate and struggling to win back the moderate Democratic voters who supported him in the past in a hotly contested presidential election year.

    "Obviously it's a different turnout,” Hogan told Scripps News aboard his campaign’s bus after a Veterans for Hogan event in southern Maryland. “It's a different motivation, and I have to convince a lot of ticket splitters.”

    RELATED STORY | Candidates spend millions on political ads. Do they persuade voters?

    Recent polls show Hogan trailing the Democratic candidate, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks by double digits. Though Hogan is running as a Republican, the focus of his campaign has been a promise to be an independent voice in the Senate.

    Hogan says he would model his time in Washington after outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin, the longtime Democrat turned Independent.

    Hogan, though, has not indicated he would leave the Republican party.

    “[Manchin] just recently, on his way out the door, switched to become an independent,” Hogan told Scripps News. “There's just not as much of a path to victory to make a difference,” he added.

    RELATED STORY | Harris talks abortion and more on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

    The ‘R’ next to Hogan’s name has been a major focus of Alsobrooks’s attacks against him, especially when it comes to the issue of abortion.

    "My position has never changed,” Hogan insisted. “I ran for governor promising to protect access to abortion, and I delivered on that promise.”

    Hogan remains a registered Republican, in a state even he predicted will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris “by probably 30 [percentage] points.”

    Meanwhile, for Hogan, promoting bipartisanship might not be enough to succeed in a year when Maryland appears to be a safe bet for Democrats at the top of the ticket.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    Karen Botelho
    1d ago
    We absolutely do not want another Manchin.
    Dean Walker
    1d ago
    No
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill9 days ago
    Changes are coming to the Mega Millions lottery. Here's what to know
    Scripps News2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Trump Speech Goes Wildly Off the Rails as He Compares Himself to a Fly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits
    Scripps News1 day ago
    One Washington county has picked the president correctly since 1980. Can it do it again?
    Scripps News20 hours ago
    After assassination attempts, Trump returns to Butler with better security and steeper political odds
    Scripps News3 days ago
    Trump GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims raises more than $4 million
    Scripps News7 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Sounds the Alarm for Kamala Harris: Her Campaign Looks ‘More Like a Loser’ — Victory Would Be ‘Historically Unprecedented’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    New analysis suggests national debt could increase under Harris, but it would surge under Trump
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet
    Scripps News21 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    7 Must-Try: All-You-Can-Eat Seafood & Crab Spots in Maryland
    eastcoasttraveller.com3 days ago
    Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's jewelry, political memorabilia and more up for sale
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Floridians make last-minute preps ahead of Hurricane Milton
    Scripps News7 hours ago
    NYT poll shows Trump with big leads in Florida, Texas
    The Hill1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Families prepare to mark 1 year since Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel
    Scripps News3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    First on Scripps News: ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ group to court North Carolina voters
    Scripps News1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy