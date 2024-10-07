Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Scripps News

    From on the ground: A year of reporting on Israel's war with Hamas

    By Jason Bellini,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZE0jD_0vxwxHQH00
    Scripps News' Jason Bellini reports on Hamas' invasion of Israel

    It was the darkest moment in Jewish history since the Holocaust. On October 7th, 2023, Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis and abducted into Gaza another 250 as hostages.

    And in the days after, we began to fill in details of that day's depravity. The Israeli Defense Forces granted Scripps News access to a devastated kibbutz.

    It was one of at least 19 kibbutzim where Hamas militants rampaged, murdered and committed atrocities.

    In one house, there were still bloodstains on the floor.

    At Kfar Aza, Hamas killed 50 people and abducted 12.

    Scripps News saw the Kalashnikov rifles and rocket propelled grenade launchers they brought when they breached the kibbutz. Some of the houses there were burned.

    SEE THE ARCHIVES | Scripps News' coverage of Israel's war with Hamas

    Families of those taken hostage told Scripps News they wanted their government to prioritize, above and before all else, the return of their loved ones.

    Among those taken were Judith Raanan of Illinois, along with her 18-year-old daughter, Natalie.

    Judith and Natalie were the first hostages released. But ten other American citizens remained in Gaza.

    Before his name became the most well known of all the hostages, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin shared with us his October 7th story.

    "What had come in at 8:11 were two text messages from Hersh," Rachel Goldberg said. "One said, 'I love you,' and one said, 'I'm sorry.' As a mother, I knew immediately something horrible is happening."

    We would learn Hersh's fate eleven months later. Hamas murdered him and five fellow hostages.

    RELATED STORY | Israel recovers the bodies of 6 hostages in Gaza, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    One thing that was already clear last October: the war was about to escalate. Hamas continued firing its rockets at Israel, and Irael's military began massing on its southern border.

    From an apartment overlooking Gaza, we witnessed the early salvos of Israel's full-scale invasion of Gaza.

    Since then, Gazan authories say more than 40,000 people — civilians and Hamas fighters — have been killed.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Families prepare to mark 1 year since Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel
    Scripps News3 days ago
    Israel marks a year since Hamas' music festival attack
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Middle East on verge of wider conflict 1 year after Hamas attacked Israel
    Scripps News3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Senators ask Justice Department to take tougher action against Boeing executives over safety issues
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Trump GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims raises more than $4 million
    Scripps News7 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Harris talks abortion and more on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast
    Scripps News2 days ago
    FBI arrests Afghan man who officials say planned Election Day attack in the US
    Scripps News23 hours ago
    Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet
    Scripps News21 hours ago
    Nobel Prize in physics awarded to 2 scientists for discoveries that enabled artificial intelligence
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria4 hours ago
    Strike on a mosque kills 19 as Israel bombards northern Gaza and southern Beirut
    Scripps News3 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post26 days ago
    These are considered the 'safest' cities in the US, per report
    Scripps News2 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Scripps News Investigates: An auto lender with questionable practices
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court restores near-ban on abortions while state appeals lower court ruling
    Scripps News2 days ago
    US considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in antitrust case
    Scripps News8 hours ago
    Here's how military personnel are assisting with hurricane response
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Supreme Court seems likely to give Oklahoma death row inmate a new day in court
    Scripps News2 hours ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Harris heads to North Carolina to survey Helene's aftermath one day after Trump visited
    Scripps News4 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy