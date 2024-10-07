Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Scripps News

    Biden, Harris, Trump each mark 1 year since Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

    By Scripps News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qEbm_0vxcpqas00
    This combination of photos shows President Joe Biden, left, Vice President Kamala Harris, center, and former President Donald Trump, right.

    Political leaders from across the aisle are marking one year since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel left some 1,200 people dead and 250 others taken hostage.

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participated in a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House Monday to commemorate one year since the attack, which also claimed the lives of 46 U.S. citizens.

    RELATED STORY | Middle East on verge of wider conflict 1 year after Hamas attacked Israel

    In a statement, President Biden said the hostages and their families "have been through hell" over the past year, but reiterated that the U.S. is "fully committed" to Israel until every hostage abducted by Hamas is released.

    "One year later, Vice President Harris and I remain fully committed to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist," said President Biden. "We support Israel's right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran ... We will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely."

    Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, addressed reporters later Monday before she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a tree-planting ceremony at the Vice President's Residence to honor those killed by Hamas in the past year.

    "First and foremost, I believe that we must never forget," said Harris. "I will never forget October 7 and the world must never forget. What is asked of us, we must work to ensure nothing like the horrors of October 7 can ever happen again. And on this solemn day, I will restate my pledge to always ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and that I will always work to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish people here and around the world."

    RELATED STORY | Families prepare to mark 1 year since Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel

    A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said he would commemorate the day with a visit to Ohel Chabad Lubavitch in New York.

    Trump is then giving remarks from Florida at what his campaign is calling an October 7th Remembrance Event.

    "The atrocities, including the slaughtering and capturing of innocent Israelis and Americans, that took place on October 7th would have never happened if President Trump were still in the White House," Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "For Americans and Israelis alike, it's imperative that President Trump is re-elected so he can end the bloodshed caused by an emboldened Iranian terrorist regime, which is stronger and richer today from the Harris-Biden Administration's incompetence and weak policies."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Presidential candidates mark the anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 attacks in Israel
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Families prepare to mark 1 year since Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel
    Scripps News3 days ago
    Harris talks abortion and more on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast
    Scripps News2 days ago
    A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Truth Be Told: No new wars but no global peace during Trump years
    Scripps News4 days ago
    One week later, reality of Helene's wrath becomes clearer
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Sammy Basso, activist and longest-living survivor of progeria, dies at 28
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to 3 scientists for work on proteins, building blocks of life
    Scripps News8 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Discredited hair analysis is fueling efforts to overturn convictions
    Scripps News4 days ago
    Attendees of large Chicago concert may have been exposed to bats with rabies, officials warn
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Senators ask Justice Department to take tougher action against Boeing executives over safety issues
    Scripps News4 days ago
    Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's jewelry, political memorabilia and more up for sale
    Scripps News23 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    American Hospital Association warns of IV shortage after Helene flooding
    Scripps News19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Evacuation zones in Florida and what they mean
    Scripps News1 day ago
    California becomes first state to ban 'sell-by' dates on food packaging
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Democrats accuse Coca-Cola, Pepsi and General Mills of 'shrinkflation'
    Scripps News21 hours ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    Scripps News21 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Investment scams costing victims more money every year
    Scripps News6 hours ago
    Biden sets a 10-year deadline for US cities to replace lead pipes and make drinking water safer
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Biden postponing international trip due to Hurricane Milton
    Scripps News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy