These are considered the 'safest' cities in the US, per report

A view of fall foliage and the Adirondack Mountains in New York from Overlook Park in South Burlington, Vermont.

Your location can have a major effect on your safety. Whether it be crime, finances, automobile accidents or natural disasters, your location can heavily influence how much danger you're in.

A new report by WalletHub ranks 182 cities across the U.S. for their safety. The report ranks South Burlington, Vermont, as the safest city in the nation. It is followed by Casper, Wyoming, and Warwick, Rhode Island.

South Burlington, Vermont, was ranked No. 1 as it has one of the lowest pedestrian fatality rates, the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. and a low risk for natural disasters such as flooding and tornadoes.

Casper also ranked high because of its low risk to pedestrians, low risk of natural disasters and low crime rate.

“When people think about safety in a city, their minds probably immediately go to things like the crime rate, auto fatality rate or risk of natural disasters. The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety. Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness," said Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo.

Memphis, Tennessee, Detroit and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranked as the least safe cities. In addition to struggles with crime, Memphis was last in the U.S. for households with emergency savings.

Jonathan Lee, an associate professor of criminal justice at Penn State Harrisburg, noted in the report the connection between high crime and poor finances.

"Due to COVID residual effect and poor economy, there are more people dealing with stressful life, which leads to increases in social problems," Lee said.

Here are the 10 safest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:



South Burlington, Vermont Casper, Wyoming Warwick, Rhode Island Burlington, Vermont Boise, Idaho Yonkers, New York Cedar Rapids, Iowa Columbia, Maryland Portland, Maine Virginia Beach, Virginia

And these 10 cities rank at the bottom of the list:

