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Screven County
DUI and speeding booking reported in Screven County
9 days ago
Name: Rashad Raheem Hughley
County: Screven County
Date of booking: 10/31/2026
According to the listing, Rashad Raheem Hughley was booked on October 31, 2026 in Screven County. The reported charges are:
- DUI – Alcohol over .08 grams
- Speeding
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More Info: Rashad Hughley — Screven County
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