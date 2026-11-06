DUI and speeding booking reported in Screven County

Name: Rashad Raheem Hughley

County: Screven County

Date of booking: 10/31/2026

According to the listing, Rashad Raheem Hughley was booked on October 31, 2026 in Screven County. The reported charges are:

DUI – Alcohol over .08 grams

Speeding

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