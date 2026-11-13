A previously announced KPop Demon Hunters live tour is official, with dates announced for the United States and Europe.

Besides the phenomenal popularity of the KPop Demon Hunters movie on Netflix, the concept — a K-pop girl group is secretly a trio of warriors who protect Earth from interdimensional demons — does lend himself to pop concerts. But how do you turn three animated pop stars into a live show?

According to a Netflix press release, “beloved animated HUNTR/X characters – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before (yes, that also includes the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger).” This does not entirely answer my question, but the email does also explicitly say “fans are invited to join the animated characters of HUNTR/X for a live K-pop Concert Event.”

The press release also says the the KPop Demon Hunters show is “more than a concert, this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances.”

Netflix

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Heading up creative director for the tour is Amy Tinkham, who has worked for Cirque du Soleil as well as Disney’s recent Worlds Collide Tour which featured stars of the movies Descendants and Zombies.

The tour kicks off on June 5 2027 in Baltimore, and will make stops all over the country, including dates in Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the KPop Demon Hunters tour go on sale in waves. Mastercard holders can take part in an early presale on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM. Then registered fans can take part in a presale on Thursday, November 19 at 10AM. Finally the general ticket sale begins on Friday, November 20. You can find the full list of tour dates and more information at the tour’s official website.