A Universal Monster Roller Coaster Is Coming to Epic Universe

Just one year after its splashy opening, Universal’s Epic Universe theme park is already expanding.

The company announced today that its Dark Universe land — inspired by Universal’s classic movie monsters like Frankenstein and Dracula — is getting a third major attraction, this one “an all-new indoor coaster” that will be located next to the area’s superb dark ride, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

According to Universal, “the upcoming attraction will immerse guests in an all-new story inspired by the iconic Universal Monsters franchise. Construction is already underway, with an opening planned in the years ahead.”

They didn’t quite specify which of the Universal Monsters the ride will feature or emphasize. Monsters Unchained features a potpourri of monsters including the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, and Frankenstein. The Dark Universe area of Epic Universe already includes an outdoor spinning roller coaster called Curse of the Werewolf, based on [checks notes] the Phantom of the Opera. (Okay fine, werewolves.)

Universal

READ MORE:Every Ride at Epic Universe, Ranked

Epic Universe, Universal’s third major theme park in Orlando, first opened in the spring of 2025. It contains four different areas themed to different pop culture brands. Besides the Dark Universe, it also features an How to Train Your Dragon area, a Super Nintendo World, and a Harry Potter land that looks like 1920s Paris with wizards.

Each land is connected to a central hub, Celestial Park, which also features the park’s most intense (but outdoor) roller coaster, Stardust Racers. The park’s other coasters include the Donkey Kong-themed Mine Cart Madness, and a launching (but still family-friendly) thrill ride called Hiccup’s Wing Gliders in the Isle of Berk land inspired by How to Train Your Dragon.

The Dark Universe area of the park looks like a creepy European village known as Darkmoor. In addition to its rides, it also includes walk-around characters like Frankenstein and Igor, a store where you can get elaborate monster makeup, a heavily themed restaurant called Das Stakehouse (with food items like a panna cotta that looks like a brain and a red velvet cake covered in “maggots”) and a bar called The Burning Blade Tavern topped by a windmill that catches fire every 15 minutes in tribute to the classic Universal monster movies.

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