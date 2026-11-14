Scranton’s food scene is busy right now, from school dining to fine dining. If you’ve got kitchen or management skills, there are some solid options on the table.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Scranton, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead food service for school dining programs, from breakfast and lunch to snacks and catering. You’ll manage a team, handle budgets and P&L, oversee safety and sanitation, and work closely with school leaders to shape menus and student dining.

Employer: AV Restaurant & Lounge

Location: Scranton, PA

Type: Full-time (Wed–Sat, ~35–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour, based on experience

Hands-on sauté role in a fast-paced fine dining kitchen, with focus on pasta and scratch-made sauces. Three days off each week, major holidays off, and an employee discount make this a nice fit if you want solid hours and work-life balance.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Scranton, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $95,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision

Run the whole kitchen operation, from menu planning and fine dining to banquets and catering, with a focus on steakhouse and seafood. You’ll lead the line, manage inventory and costs, and keep food safety and quality tight.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.