Scranton has a nice mix of steady retail and flexible customer service work right now. If you like talking to people, staying busy, and having some control over your schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's / Location: Scranton, PA

Domino's / Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll answer phones, take orders, handle cash, and help make and prep food. Good fit if you’re 16+, like a fast pace, and want room to grow into management over time.

Employer: Domino's / Location: Scranton, PA

Domino's / Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at a different store: take and process orders, work with the team on prep, cleaning, and inventory. Great if you want steady hours and enjoy talking with customers on the phone and in person.

Employer: Advantage Solutions / Location: Scranton, PA

/ Type: Not listed (field-based role)

Not listed (field-based role) Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses

You’ll drive your own route, visit grocery and convenience stores, stock and rotate popular snack brands, and build displays. Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits and bonus potential if you like working independently.

Employer: Hallmark / Location: Scranton, PA

/ Type: Part-time (about 6–12 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $13.25–$15.25/hour

Work on your own in local stores, stocking and organizing Hallmark cards and gifts, setting up seasonal displays, and helping with holiday resets. Good option if you want flexible, low-hour work with paid training and light benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.