Scranton’s education scene is busy right now, especially for folks who love helping nursing and college students grow. Here are a few solid roles where you can teach, coach, and guide students right here in our area.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Scranton, PA

Type: Internship / Adjunct-style, part-time (4.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Teach pharmacology to LPN/PN and RN students in a focused Tuesday/Thursday schedule (total 4.5 hours per week). Great fit if you have an MSN, at least 3 years RN experience, and want to keep your clinical job while stepping into nursing education.

Employer: Jersey College

Location: Scranton, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role teaching LPN/PN and RN students in the classroom, lab, simulation, and clinical sites. Ideal if you hold an MSN, have 3+ years of RN experience, and want to build a long-term career in nursing education with a team focused on student success.

Employer: Lackawanna College

Location: Scranton, PA

Type: Full-time, grant-funded

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: December 4, 2026 (online applications only)

Support associate-level and pre-college students with advising, career coaching, and internship help. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred) and experience in vocational counseling, teaching, or workshops and want to help local students move from school to work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Scranton’s education jobs tend to open doors to more campus roles over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.