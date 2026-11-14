🚧 North Washington Ave closed Monday for water main work

A block of North Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton will be closed on Monday as Pennsylvania American Water starts a $5 million water main replacement project.

Starting around 10 a.m., North Washington Avenue between Lackawanna Avenue and Biden Street will be closed to traffic, and water service will be paused while crews work.

If you live, work, or drive in this part of downtown, plan a different route and be ready for a temporary water shutoff during the work period.