Scranton has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and sharp.

Employer: Highgate (Residence Inn Scranton)

Highgate (Residence Inn Scranton) Location: Scranton, PA (Viewmont Drive)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Keep guest rooms spotless at a well-known hotel brand. This role is active and steady, with tasks like cleaning rooms, restocking carts, and helping guests. Highgate offers a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Scranton, PA (travel to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, clean and detail vehicles inside and out, and manage your own schedule on the road. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Geisinger

Location: Scranton, PA

Type: Part-time / Per diem (flex schedule)

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Help keep hospital spaces clean and safe for patients and staff. This flex role is great if you need as-needed hours and want to be part of a healthcare team. Geisinger offers day-one health benefits (medical, dental, vision) for part-time, plus training and development like CHEST certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.