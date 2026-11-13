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📣 Scranton Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Paths
Scranton’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in real estate, finance, and pharma. If you’re good with people and like performance pay, these roles are worth a look.
Real Estate Agent – Add a Second Income Stream
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
- Location: Remote, based in Scranton, PA
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission
- Pay info: No cap on income (commission-based)
Use your existing real estate business to earn on the mortgage side too, without giving up your license. You’ll get training, access to 50+ lenders, a flexible schedule, and a national team for support.
Rheumatology Territory Business Manager
- Employer: argenx
- Location: Scranton, PA (covers Harrisburg, Wilkes-Barre, Lancaster markets)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $192,500/year base + short- and long-term incentives
High-level specialty pharma sales role focused on rheumatology and autoimmune disease treatments. You’ll manage a multi-city territory, build relationships with specialists and infusion centers, and use data to drive results, with a strong benefits package and bonus programs.
Insurance Sales Representative (Life Insurance)
- Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)
- Location: Remote – U.S. (open to Scranton residents)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based
- Pay info: Performance-based commissions + bonuses
Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national system. Great if you’re self-motivated, want coaching and mentorship, and like the idea of building long-term income from home.
Mortgage Regional VP / Producing Manager
- Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI)
- Location: Scranton, PA (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay info: Top-tier compensation with commission, bonus pay, and P&L upside
Lead and grow a mortgage sales team while still originating your own loans. You’ll get strong operational support, a deep product lineup, 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and more—ideal for a top LO ready for leadership without giving up production.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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