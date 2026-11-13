Scranton’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in real estate, finance, and pharma. If you’re good with people and like performance pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote , based in Scranton, PA

, based in Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Pay info: No cap on income (commission-based)

Use your existing real estate business to earn on the mortgage side too, without giving up your license. You’ll get training, access to 50+ lenders, a flexible schedule, and a national team for support.

Employer: argenx

Location: Scranton, PA (covers Harrisburg, Wilkes-Barre, Lancaster markets)

(covers markets) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $192,500/year base + short- and long-term incentives

High-level specialty pharma sales role focused on rheumatology and autoimmune disease treatments. You’ll manage a multi-city territory, build relationships with specialists and infusion centers, and use data to drive results, with a strong benefits package and bonus programs.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. (open to Scranton residents)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Pay info: Performance-based commissions + bonuses

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national system. Great if you’re self-motivated, want coaching and mentorship, and like the idea of building long-term income from home.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI)

Location: Scranton, PA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay info: Top-tier compensation with commission, bonus pay, and P&L upside

Lead and grow a mortgage sales team while still originating your own loans. You’ll get strong operational support, a deep product lineup, 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and more—ideal for a top LO ready for leadership without giving up production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.