🏥 Scranton, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Scranton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to wellness and pharmacy roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Location: Dickson City (Scranton area), PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $40–$60 per hour (includes commission, enhancements, gratuities)

(includes commission, enhancements, gratuities) Why it’s appealing: Steady clients from a membership model, flexible schedule, and all supplies provided so you can focus on your craft. Includes 12 free CE credits, childcare and tuition discounts, free uniforms, and room to grow within a large national brand.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Scranton, PA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time

Pay range: $23.75 – $42.00 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Designed for recent PharmD grads heading toward a pharmacist role, with a clear training roadmap and hands-on experience in patient safety, immunizations, and pharmacy operations. Eligible for a mix of benefits and discounts, plus exposure to multiple store locations in the area.

Employer: Geisinger

Location: Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating schedule

Department: Pediatric Critical Care / Level 2 NICU (7 beds)

Pediatric Critical Care / Level 2 NICU (7 beds) Why it’s appealing: Advanced NICU role for an experienced neonatal PA with procedures like intubations, umbilical lines, and ventilator management. Offers flexible 8/16/24-hour shifts, no outpatient clinic, and day-one health benefits (medical, dental, vision, Rx) within a large, well-known health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Scranton shift often, and the right fit can pop up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.