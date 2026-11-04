🎓 Several Education Jobs in Scranton with Flexible Hours

Scranton has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from college teaching to hands-on child care. Good options here if you like working with kids or students and want steady, local work.

Employer: Dickson City Civic Center

Dickson City Civic Center Location: Scranton, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time , weekdays 3:00–6:00 p.m. (15–25 hrs/week)

, weekdays 3:00–6:00 p.m. (15–25 hrs/week) Pay: $12.25 – $14.25/hour

Perks: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development help

This role is all about keeping school-age and preschool kids safe, engaged, and supported after school. Great fit if you’re 16+ and enjoy working with children; training and required clearances are supported by the center.

Employer: Johnson College

Location: Scranton, PA (on-campus, face-to-face)

(on-campus, face-to-face) Type: Part-time , morning classes, Spring 2027

, morning classes, Spring 2027 Courses: College Algebra I, Trigonometry

This is a good pick for someone with a math or math-education background who wants college-level teaching experience. You’ll prep course materials, teach in person, give feedback, and hold office hours.

Employer: Scranton JCC

Location: Scranton, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Benefits: 401(k), health & life insurance, childcare, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedule, employee discount, professional development

Help create a caring, fun classroom for young children in an expanding early learning center. High school diploma/GED is required; CDA or an Early Childhood associate degree is a plus, and there’s room to grow in the organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.