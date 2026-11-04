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Scranton
🎓 Several Education Jobs in Scranton with Flexible Hours
2 days ago
Scranton has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from college teaching to hands-on child care. Good options here if you like working with kids or students and want steady, local work.
After School Child Care Provider
- Employer: Dickson City Civic Center
- Location: Scranton, PA (in-person)
- Type: Part-time, weekdays 3:00–6:00 p.m. (15–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $12.25 – $14.25/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development help
This role is all about keeping school-age and preschool kids safe, engaged, and supported after school. Great fit if you’re 16+ and enjoy working with children; training and required clearances are supported by the center.
Mathematics Instructor
- Employer: Johnson College
- Location: Scranton, PA (on-campus, face-to-face)
- Type: Part-time, morning classes, Spring 2027
- Courses: College Algebra I, Trigonometry
This is a good pick for someone with a math or math-education background who wants college-level teaching experience. You’ll prep course materials, teach in person, give feedback, and hold office hours.
Assistant Teacher – Early Learning Center
- Employer: Scranton JCC
- Location: Scranton, PA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: 401(k), health & life insurance, childcare, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedule, employee discount, professional development
Help create a caring, fun classroom for young children in an expanding early learning center. High school diploma/GED is required; CDA or an Early Childhood associate degree is a plus, and there’s room to grow in the organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, duties, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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