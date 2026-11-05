SUSD hiring bus drivers

The Scottsdale Unified School District is holding a school bus test drive and hiring event 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Pima Day School parking lot, 8330 E. Osborn Road, in Scottsdale.

Individuals looking for flexible hours, meaningful work and an opportunity to support students every day are encouraged to apply. No prior bus driving experience required.

Key benefits include:

• Starting pay $20.58/hour – more with previous experience.

• All training provided by SUSD.

• 30 hours per week of work guaranteed; options for overtime.

• Flexible daily hours.

• School holidays and school breaks off.

• Paid leave, paid holidays.

• Medical, dental, vision and life insurance options.