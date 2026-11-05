Scottsdale PD promotes new deputy director of strategic services

Virginia Bermudez has been promoted to Scottsdale Police Department deputy director of strategic services.

Bermudez has been with the City of Scottsdale since 2014 and has served in several leadership positions, including city court services supervisor, police records manager, and police planning and research and accreditation manager, according to a press release.

Most recently Bemudez has served as interim deputy director of Strategic services since January 2026.

In her new role, Bermudez oversees planning, research and accreditation, records, police resource management and fleet, and facilities.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Service and Public Policy from Arizona State University and is expected to complete her Master of Public Administration in December 2026.