The Pick ticket sold in Scottsdale hits for $1M

A ticket sold in Scottsdale for The Pick is worth $1 million, Arizona Lottery officials said Monday.

The winner of the Oct. 19 jackpot purchased the ticket at the Circle K, 10200 N. Scottsdale Road.

Also on Saturday, a ticket purchased at Fry’s Marketplace, 1300 S. Watson Road, became worth $50,000 following the Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.