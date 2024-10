Warneka: Why I oppose Proposition 140

Vote no on Prop 140, which proposes to bring California-style Jungle Primaries and Rank Choice Voting to Arizona.

With Jungle Primaries, the General Election ballot may have candidates of only one political party vying for such important offices as governor. Voters who want to vote for a candidate of an opposition party in the General Election are disenfranchised, their only choice being to cast a normally futile write-in ballot.

If Rank Choice Voting is combined with the Jungle Primary, the situation becomes even more bizarre and unfair. With Rank Choice Voting, long lines at the polls can be expected as voters struggle to rank all of the candidates for every single race. Other delays may ensue due to the complicated nature of the counting. All for nothing. This confusing system does not do anything to elect a better candidate or provide a better election experience for voters.

For the most part, voters are in the dark about the details of how such elections would work, the particulars being left to the Secretary of State. This much power should not be left to one partisan politician. Vote no on Prop 140 and stop these schemes while we can.

Reader reactions, pro or con, are welcomed at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.