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Scottsdale
🏥 Scottsdale AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Roles $80K+
5 days ago
Scottsdale’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across home care, clinics, and big national brands. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here from entry level to advanced.
In-Home Caregiver – Flexible Part-Time
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (85250 area)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hr
Spend your shifts helping one senior at a time with rides, bathing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you love older adults, have a car and license, and want flexible hours with paid training, PTO, and 24/7 manager support.
Entry-Level Caregiver
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (near Old Town / 85252)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hr
Great starter role in home care with one-on-one support for seniors: personal care, errands, and companionship. Offers joining reward, paid training, PTO, and regular raises if you’re reliable and enjoy building long-term client relationships.
Scottsdale Caregiver – PTO Focus
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (McCormick & Gainey Ranch / 85258)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hr
Higher starting pay to support one client in an upscale neighborhood, with personal care plus light housekeeping and errands. Comes with paid time off, paid training, bonuses for short-notice shifts, and frequent performance raises.
Caregiver Near Scottsdale – PTO
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (85257, near Papago Park)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hr
Home-care role serving one nearby client, focused on daily routines, safety, and companionship. Includes PTO, paid training, referral rewards, and extra pay for last-minute shifts.
Physical Therapist Technician
- Employer: ProActive Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50–$16/hr
Hands-on clinic role working alongside PTs: guiding exercises, setting up modalities, cleaning rooms, and helping at the front desk. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants experience before PT school or a healthcare career.
Travel Physical Therapist – SNF/LTC
- Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, days)
- Pay: Approx. $2,234/week (with stipends per listing)
13-week travel PT contract in a SNF/LTC setting, 40 hours/week, day shift. Includes highly competitive pay, health coverage, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, housing help, and completion bonuses.
Experienced Eyelash Extension Stylist (Esthetician/Cosmetologist)
- Employer: Amazing Lash Studio – Scottsdale McDowell Mountain Ranch
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16–$45+/hr (service commission, upgrades & tips)
For licensed estheticians/cosmetologists with lash extension experience. Offers free lashes, retail bonuses, paid sick leave & vacation, and medical/dental/vision in a busy, beauty-focused studio.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes OPT/H-1B/TN sponsorship or transfers may be available)
Community pharmacist role focused on direct patient care, immunizations, and supervising techs. Includes flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and career growth within a large grocery chain.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hr
Retail pharmacist position with strong focus on clinical services, immunizations, and patient counseling. Comes with PTO, comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with match, student loan-related 401(k) match, Walgreens University training, and employee discounts.
Licensed/Registered Optician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2766
- Location: 15355 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.50–$44.50/hr + incentives & shift premiums
Work in the Vision Center helping guests with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Private Duty LPN – Home Care
- Employer: BrightStar Care
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, 8-hr shifts with rotating weekends
- Pay: $35–$42/hr
One-on-one LPN role for a complex home-care case (trach/vent, GJ-tube, Stage IV wound, therapy support). Offers health benefits, 401(k) match, and flexible scheduling for nurses experienced with high-acuity home patients.
Registered Nurse Manager – Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: AGA
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $41.58–$47/hr
Lead nursing operations in an ambulatory surgery center, overseeing staff, patient flow, and compliance. Includes health insurance and paid time off, ideal for RNs with leadership or charge experience.
EEG Technologist – Field / In-Home Ambulatory
- Employer: IYA Medical
- Location: Hybrid remote from Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36.73–$44.23/hr
Travel to patients’ homes to set up and monitor ambulatory EEGs, manage data, and troubleshoot equipment. Requires 1+ year EEG experience, BLS, reliable car, and offers health, dental, vision, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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