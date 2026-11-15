Scottsdale’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across home care, clinics, and big national brands. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here from entry level to advanced.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Scottsdale, AZ (85250 area)

Scottsdale, AZ (85250 area) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Spend your shifts helping one senior at a time with rides, bathing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you love older adults, have a car and license, and want flexible hours with paid training, PTO, and 24/7 manager support.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Scottsdale, AZ (near Old Town / 85252)

Scottsdale, AZ (near Old Town / 85252) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Great starter role in home care with one-on-one support for seniors: personal care, errands, and companionship. Offers joining reward, paid training, PTO, and regular raises if you’re reliable and enjoy building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Scottsdale, AZ (McCormick & Gainey Ranch / 85258)

Scottsdale, AZ (McCormick & Gainey Ranch / 85258) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hr

Higher starting pay to support one client in an upscale neighborhood, with personal care plus light housekeeping and errands. Comes with paid time off, paid training, bonuses for short-notice shifts, and frequent performance raises.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Scottsdale, AZ (85257, near Papago Park)

Scottsdale, AZ (85257, near Papago Park) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Home-care role serving one nearby client, focused on daily routines, safety, and companionship. Includes PTO, paid training, referral rewards, and extra pay for last-minute shifts.

Employer: ProActive Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)

ProActive Physical Therapy (Confluent Health) Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50–$16/hr

Hands-on clinic role working alongside PTs: guiding exercises, setting up modalities, cleaning rooms, and helping at the front desk. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants experience before PT school or a healthcare career.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Centra Healthcare Solutions Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, days)

Pay: Approx. $2,234/week (with stipends per listing)

13-week travel PT contract in a SNF/LTC setting, 40 hours/week, day shift. Includes highly competitive pay, health coverage, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, housing help, and completion bonuses.

Employer: Amazing Lash Studio – Scottsdale McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amazing Lash Studio – Scottsdale McDowell Mountain Ranch Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16–$45+/hr (service commission, upgrades & tips)

For licensed estheticians/cosmetologists with lash extension experience. Offers free lashes, retail bonuses, paid sick leave & vacation, and medical/dental/vision in a busy, beauty-focused studio.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes OPT/H-1B/TN sponsorship or transfers may be available)

Community pharmacist role focused on direct patient care, immunizations, and supervising techs. Includes flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and career growth within a large grocery chain.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hr

Retail pharmacist position with strong focus on clinical services, immunizations, and patient counseling. Comes with PTO, comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with match, student loan-related 401(k) match, Walgreens University training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2766

Location: 15355 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

15355 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.50–$44.50/hr + incentives & shift premiums

Work in the Vision Center helping guests with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time or Part-time, 8-hr shifts with rotating weekends

Pay: $35–$42/hr

One-on-one LPN role for a complex home-care case (trach/vent, GJ-tube, Stage IV wound, therapy support). Offers health benefits, 401(k) match, and flexible scheduling for nurses experienced with high-acuity home patients.

Employer: AGA

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.58–$47/hr

Lead nursing operations in an ambulatory surgery center, overseeing staff, patient flow, and compliance. Includes health insurance and paid time off, ideal for RNs with leadership or charge experience.

Employer: IYA Medical

Location: Hybrid remote from Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Hybrid remote from Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.73–$44.23/hr

Travel to patients’ homes to set up and monitor ambulatory EEGs, manage data, and troubleshoot equipment. Requires 1+ year EEG experience, BLS, reliable car, and offers health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.