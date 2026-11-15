Scottsdale is busy with new builds and steady retail traffic, which means hands-on jobs are popping up across town. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with tools, tech, and real projects you can see.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a highly reputable General Contractor)

CyberCoders (for a highly reputable General Contractor) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (must already live in AZ)

(must already live in AZ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support superintendents and project managers on complex ground-up commercial projects around the Phoenix valley. Great fit if you’ve done AZ commercial work, want to grow into project engineering/management, and like being out in the field instead of behind a desk. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, and more. Must be authorized to work in the U.S.; no sponsorship or relocation.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2112

Location: 4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $19.50–$32.50 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with basic vehicle services while they shop. This role comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.