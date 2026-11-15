Scottsdale’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are staffing up. Here are several solid options, from entry-level dishwashing to skilled cook and barista roles.

Employer: Unidine

Unidine Location: Westminster Village, Scottsdale, AZ

Westminster Village, Salary: $17.07–$25.61/hour

Type: Full-time

This role is in a stable, hospitality setting with steady hours and full benefits for full-time staff. Great if you have some cooking experience (or are willing to learn) and want a long-term kitchen career with growth.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels

Location: 6204 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

6204 N Scottsdale Rd, Salary: Competitive + tips (cash & credit card)

Competitive + (cash & credit card) Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Perfect for students or anyone wanting extra fall income. Early shifts, flexible schedule, and stores close by 2–3 PM, so you keep your evenings free.

Employer: Square One Hospitality Concepts (Bourbon & Bones Lounge)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Salary: $16–$18/hour

Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role in a busy restaurant, keeping dishes and kitchen areas clean and safe. Comes with PTO, dining discounts, 401(k), and health benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Salary: Competitive

Competitive Type: Part-time

Daytime-only concept (5:30am–5:30pm) focused on healthy food and fast, accurate line work. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of kitchen experience and want consistent daytime shifts.

Employer: d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Salary: Competitive

Competitive Type: Part-time

Entry-level back-of-house role supporting both kitchen and front-of-house with cleaning, bussing, and trash/recycling. Great way to get into restaurant work with daytime hours.

Employer: d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Salary: Competitive

Competitive Type: Part-time

Front-of-house barista role making coffee and specialty drinks, taking orders (including drive-thru), and giving fast, friendly service. Ideal if you like talking with guests and want barista skills without late-night shifts.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.