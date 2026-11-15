Scottsdale has steady demand for people who keep buildings, cars, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid options, from resort maintenance to flexible side-gigs.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.10/hour

Resort role keeping vacation villas in good shape with basic repairs, painting, and guest repair requests. Comes with benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition help, and on-site perks like free parking and discounted meals.

Employer: Desert Mountain Club

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (North Scottsdale)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Work outdoors at a high-end private country club maintaining plants, irrigation, and grounds across golf courses and clubhouses. Offers strong benefits including health insurance, free onsite medical clinic, free meals on shift, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and free golf and tennis.

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 7:00 pm–10:00 pm

Pay: $18.00/hour

Evening cleaning role handling common areas, restrooms, floors, and trash in commercial spaces. Good fit if you need a steady night schedule, with a benefits package that can include medical, dental, life, LTD, and a 401(k) savings plan.

Employer: Maravilla Scottsdale (Senior Resource Group)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.75 – $17.75/hour

Keep a senior living community clean and safe, from hallways and common areas to carpets and windows, plus some outdoor and trash/linen handling. Offers paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, discounted meals, referral bonuses, and growth opportunities.

Platform: Detail on Demand

Detail on Demand Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on the road)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: About $40 – $107/hour, depending on service and tips

Drive to customers around Scottsdale to do interior and full details, paint correction, and ceramic coatings. You need your own full mobile detailing setup, but you pick your own schedule and get jobs sent to your phone, keeping 40% of each job, 60% of add-ons, and 100% of tips.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.