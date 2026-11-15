Scottsdale’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level analysts to senior leaders. Here are a few strong picks if you like numbers, data, and strategy.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid model)

(hybrid model) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll work with investment data, run quality checks, and solve data issues that impact funds across the company. Good fit if you have 3+ years in finance/investments, strong Excel (VBA/SQL a plus), and like digging into complex data under tight deadlines.

Employer: FlexTG

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior FP&A role leading budgeting, forecasting, and dashboards for a large managed print services provider. You’ll partner with executives, run the FP&A team, and shape financial strategy—ideal if you have 10+ years FP&A, strong modeling skills, and experience leading high-performing teams.

Employer: Fiscal Partners, LLC

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000 per year

Hands-on tax role preparing business and individual returns plus multistate work, planning, and client communication. Great if you want variety across industries, have 3+ years tax prep experience, and like close client relationships; includes 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles in Scottsdale finance don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.