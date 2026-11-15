Scottsdale has a nice mix of school-year and flexible side-gig roles right now, especially if you like working with kids or teens.

Employer: Sguild Swim Instruction

Sguild Swim Instruction Location: Scottsdale, AZ (you drive to clients’ homes/courts)

(you drive to clients’ homes/courts) Type: Other / part-time, minimum 5+ hours per week

Other / part-time, minimum Pay: $45–$50 per hour

Why it’s interesting: High hourly pay, very flexible schedule, and you design your own lesson plans. You’ll teach kids through older adults, so it’s great if you already play at a DUPR 4.5 level and enjoy one-on-one coaching.

Employer: Xavier College Preparatory / Notre Dame Preparatory (Diocese of Phoenix)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, 10-month salaried (paid over 12 months)

(paid over 12 months) Pay: Salary set by Diocese of Phoenix scale (not listed in ad)

Salary set by scale (not listed in ad) Why it’s interesting: Stable high school teaching role in a Catholic setting with a 3-year mentoring program for new teachers. Ideal if you’re certified in Arizona, value faith-based education, and want to be deeply involved in school life and student growth.

Employer: Beginners Edge Sports Training

Location: BEST Sports Center, 7432 E. Tierra Buena Ln, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time / Seasonal (Thanksgiving & Winter Break dates)

(Thanksgiving & Winter Break dates) Pay: $16 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Fun, short-term gig if you’re a student, athlete, or educator who loves sports and kids ages 3–13. Choose from full-day or half-day shifts while running multi-sport games and keeping campers active during school breaks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to more chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.