Scottsdale has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like patient-facing work and staying organized. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility Location: Scottsdale, AZ (with travel to Chandler/Glendale)

(with travel to Chandler/Glendale) Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm , rotating Sunday every 3 weeks, some holidays

, rotating Sunday every 3 weeks, some holidays Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

You’ll be the first face patients see at a leading fertility clinic—checking them in, handling calls, scheduling, and keeping records and billing organized. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of front desk or admin experience, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).

Employer: Rivers Edge Dental

Rivers Edge Dental Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $65,000–$80,000/year

Lead a specialized dental office that serves kids, adults, and patients with special needs, including hospital-based and sedation dentistry. You’ll run daily operations, manage staff, handle AHCCCS/Medicaid and insurance, and must be fluent in English and Spanish. Comes with solid benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, and more.

Employer: Pinnacle Performance & Wellness

Pinnacle Performance & Wellness Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person (30–40 hrs/week)

Full-time, Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour

Join a sports-focused physical therapy clinic and split your time between front-desk admin and social media. You’ll manage calls, emails, scheduling, digital records, and help run Instagram/Facebook. Good for a self-starter who likes a flexible schedule, client contact, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.