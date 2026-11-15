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📋 Scottsdale Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $80K+
Scottsdale has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like patient-facing work and staying organized. Here are a few worth a closer look.
Patient Experience Coordinator
- Employer: Pinnacle Fertility
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (with travel to Chandler/Glendale)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm, rotating Sunday every 3 weeks, some holidays
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour
You’ll be the first face patients see at a leading fertility clinic—checking them in, handling calls, scheduling, and keeping records and billing organized. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of front desk or admin experience, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).
Dental Sedation Office Manager
- Employer: Rivers Edge Dental
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $65,000–$80,000/year
Lead a specialized dental office that serves kids, adults, and patients with special needs, including hospital-based and sedation dentistry. You’ll run daily operations, manage staff, handle AHCCCS/Medicaid and insurance, and must be fluent in English and Spanish. Comes with solid benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, and more.
Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Pinnacle Performance & Wellness
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time, in person (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour
Join a sports-focused physical therapy clinic and split your time between front-desk admin and social media. You’ll manage calls, emails, scheduling, digital records, and help run Instagram/Facebook. Good for a self-starter who likes a flexible schedule, client contact, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and exact duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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