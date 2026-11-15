Scottsdale is buzzing with customer-facing roles right now, from fun arcade gigs to higher-paying leadership and merchandiser spots. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15–$15.88/hour + incentives, healthcare, 401(k), PTO

If you love loud music, arcade games, and high energy, this role has you running the game room, helping guests, selling arcade cards, and keeping everything clean and safe. Perks include free bowling, attractions, and food/arcade discounts starting day one.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Fashion Square)

Type: Temporary / Seasonal, ~10–20 hrs/week

Pay: Not listed (includes performance incentives + benefits if eligible)

Holiday retail with a focus on styling and one-on-one service, not just running a register. Great if you enjoy fashion, hitting sales goals, and can work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Front-of-house role taking in-store, drive-thru, and phone orders, running the POS, and checking on guests. Good fit if you want daytime hours (5:30am–5:30pm window), like a fast-paced restaurant setting, and want room to grow with training programs.

Employer: Jerry

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Remote within approved states)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year base + potential equity, 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO

Lead a team of about 10 licensed insurance agents in a high-volume contact center, coaching performance, handling escalations, and keeping operations compliant. Ideal if you have 3+ years in insurance/financial services call centers and a P&C license (or can get one quickly).

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed) + store discount, PTO, 401(k) match (eligibility varies)

Help shoppers with vitamins and supplements, build displays, and keep shelves stocked. Great if you’re into health and wellness, like moving around all shift, and want DailyPay access plus a 15% store discount.

Employer: WillScot

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match)

Office-based role acting as the main contact for large accounts—processing orders, handling billing questions, coordinating deliveries/pickups, and managing service requests. Good for detail-oriented folks with strong phone and CRM skills (Salesforce/SAP experience is a plus).

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + hiring bonuses and benefits (if eligible)

Mix of customer service and hands-on work: helping customers with rentals, moving and cleaning trucks/trailers, and learning propane and forklift skills (certifications provided). Includes $100 hiring bonus and $300 bonus after completing their training program.

Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (E. Camelback Rd.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.50/hour + benefits, employee discount

Focus on visual merchandising and styling—setting up displays, placing product, and helping customers with outfit ideas. Great if you’re an Anthro fan with at least 1 year of retail merchandising and can work early weekday mornings.

Employer: C.A. Fortune

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (40–60 mile territory)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: ~$20/hour + mileage ($0.70/mile), phone stipend, benefits, weekly pay

You’ll visit multiple grocery stores to stock, merchandise, and audit products, working mostly on your own. Good match if you like driving, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with travel reimbursement.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Promenade)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes employee discount + benefits eligibility by role)

Help customers design custom framing, complete orders, and keep the frame department stocked and tidy. Nice fit if you’re creative, comfortable on your feet, and okay with nights and weekends.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2766

Location: 15355 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (mid + closing shifts)

Pay: $18.50–$31.50/hour + possible premiums and bonuses

Work in the Vision Center helping customers choose eyewear, verify prescriptions, and process orders. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, education programs (tuition paid), and multiple pay premiums depending on schedule and duties.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.