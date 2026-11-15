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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Scottsdale
Scottsdale has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All they need is someone kind to give them a safe, loving home.
JAZZY
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center
- Phone: (602) 506-7387
Jazzy is a young German Shepherd mix with a classic tan-and-black coat. She’s at the Everyday Adoption Center waiting for someone who loves smart, active dogs and is ready to help her keep learning and growing.
👉 Meet JAZZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PICKLES
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center
- Phone: (602) 506-7387
Pickles is a small Chihuahua boy with a tan-and-white coat and a big personality packed into a tiny frame. He’s an adult dog, so he may be a good match if you’re looking for a companion who’s past the puppy stage.
👉 Meet PICKLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rex
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue
- Phone: (480) 488-9890
Rex is a playful puppy with a busy brain, lots of energy, and a sweet, snuggly side. He was found abandoned at a truck stop when he was just a few weeks old, and now he’s safe at Foothills Animal Rescue, learning how to be a happy, loved pup. The rescue is open for walk-in visitors 10am–5pm, 7 days a week — no appointment needed.
👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these Scottsdale shelters, calling ahead with questions, or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. Your share or visit could be the reason one of these dogs finds a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.