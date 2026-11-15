Scottsdale has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All they need is someone kind to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center

Phone: (602) 506-7387

Jazzy is a young German Shepherd mix with a classic tan-and-black coat. She’s at the Everyday Adoption Center waiting for someone who loves smart, active dogs and is ready to help her keep learning and growing.

👉 Meet JAZZY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center

Phone: (602) 506-7387

Pickles is a small Chihuahua boy with a tan-and-white coat and a big personality packed into a tiny frame. He’s an adult dog, so he may be a good match if you’re looking for a companion who’s past the puppy stage.

👉 Meet PICKLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Rex is a playful puppy with a busy brain, lots of energy, and a sweet, snuggly side. He was found abandoned at a truck stop when he was just a few weeks old, and now he’s safe at Foothills Animal Rescue, learning how to be a happy, loved pup. The rescue is open for walk-in visitors 10am–5pm, 7 days a week — no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these Scottsdale shelters, calling ahead with questions, or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. Your share or visit could be the reason one of these dogs finds a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.